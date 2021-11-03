Left Menu

Latvia to host NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting for first time on November 30

The Latvian capital of Riga will host a two-day NATO foreign ministers' meeting from November 30 for the first time in the nation's history, its foreign ministry said Wednesday.

ANI | Riga | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:56 IST
Latvia to host NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting for first time on November 30
NATO chief Gens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Latvia

Riga [Latvia], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Latvian capital of Riga will host a two-day NATO foreign ministers' meeting from November 30 for the first time in the nation's history, its foreign ministry said Wednesday. "From November 30 to December 1, 2021, a meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Latvia for the first time," a press statement read.

The allies will discuss a NATO Strategic Concept, which aims to reflect changes in European security and adopt the bloc's core tasks to new challenges, including forming a cooperative approach to Russia. "The development of NATO's Strategic Concept is one of the key challenges ahead of the upcoming Madrid Summit," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said, referring to the NATO June 2022 summit.

Riga hosted a NATO summit in 2006. The ministry said that the ministerial meeting would be held amid strict coronavirus precautions. The head of Latvia's largest COVID-19 clinic in Riga said on Tuesday that its critical care units were past the breaking point as hospitalizations continued to rise nationwide. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021