Malaysia reports 5,713 new COVID-19 infections, 64 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 5,713 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,492,343, according to the health ministry.

Updated: 05-11-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 08:33 IST
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 5,713 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 2,492,343, according to the health ministry. Some 32 of the new cases are imported, with 5,681 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 64 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,155. About 5,865 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,396,244.

There are some 66,944 active cases, and 555 are being held in intensive care units while 280 of them are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 41,391 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and some 78.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 75.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

