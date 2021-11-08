Left Menu

NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, alerts MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued an alert saying that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval has no official account on micro-blogging site Twitter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:14 IST
NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, alerts MEA
National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Kumar Doval (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued an alert saying that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval has no official account on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi advised against impostors or fake accounts under name of NSA Doval.

"Important Alert! Shri Ajit Kumar Doval K.C., National Security Advisor has no official account on Twitter. This is to advise caution against impostor or fake accounts under his name," Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021