Russian Mideast envoy meets Syrian Opposition leaders in Moscow

Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met with Qadri Jamil, leader of the Syrian opposition Popular Front for Change and Liberation and head of the Moscow Platform of the Syrian opposition to discuss the economic and humanitarian situation in Syria, as well as the results of the session of the Inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:42 IST
Qadri Jamil, leader of the Syrian opposition Popular Front for Change and Liberation and head of the Moscow Platform of the Syrian opposition. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met with Qadri Jamil, leader of the Syrian opposition Popular Front for Change and Liberation and head of the Moscow Platform of the Syrian opposition to discuss the economic and humanitarian situation in Syria, as well as the results of the session of the Inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. "During the conversation, a substantive exchange of views took place on the development of the situation in Syria, including in its economic and humanitarian aspects," Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also paid special attention to the issue of reaching a political settlement in Syria in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. "The results of the 6th session of the Inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee (CC) in Geneva were discussed in detail. It was noted that in order to achieve substantive progress in the work of the CC, efforts to rally the ranks of the opposition on a patriotic basis were required, "Foreign Ministry added.

Since 2017, in Nur-Sultan, negotiations known as the Astana format have been underway, and in January 2018, Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, which was the first attempt since the beginning of the conflict to gather a wide composition of participants. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare the constitutional reform. (ANI/Sputnik)

