Vietnam calls for talks, trust building in Syria

Vietnam's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nguyen Phuong Tra has underscored the necessity for promoting negotiation and trust-building efforts among relevant parties in Syria, with active assistance from the international community.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:27 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 16 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nguyen Phuong Tra has underscored the necessity for promoting negotiation and trust-building efforts among relevant parties in Syria, with active assistance from the international community. At a Monday meeting of the UN Security Council to look into the situation in Syria and vote on two resolutions related to Somalia and Abyei, a disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan, Tra said Vietnam supports greater cooperation to maintain humanitarian aid efforts, with a focus on meeting urgent humanitarian needs in the coming winter and responding to COVD-19.

She stressed the importance of implementing post-conflict recovery programs and increasing livelihood support for Syrian people. The same day, the UNSC held an Arria-formula meeting themed "Closing the Protection Gap for Widows in Conflict and Post-Conflict Settings".

Tra said that to ensure the interests of widows, it is necessary to improve the awareness of their role, needs, and legitimate interests. Parties in conflict must guarantee the security of widows and their children and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access, she said. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

