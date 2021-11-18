Droughts in East Africa require immediate actions to avert famine

Nairobi [Kenya], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Severe droughts across the Horn of Africa leading to high level of food insecurity among population require immediate actions to mitigate further deterioration, joint statement by the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Thursday. "Due to the threat of worsening drought conditions, food insecurity will likely rise during the first half of 2022 across the Horn of Africa. Urgent action is therefore required now to safeguard livelihoods, save lives, and prevent possible starvation in some areas," IGAD Executive Secretary, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and the FAO Subregional Coordinator for Eastern Africa, Dr. Chimimba David Phiri said.

According to the statement, over 26 million people in the region have already faced high level of food insecurity and the situation continues to deteriorate. Droughts continue to affect Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. Droughts caused by poor and significantly delayed rainfall seasons or absence of rains coupled with conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate variability and other factors force households to reduce their food consumption, compounding the issue of nutrition insecurity. While IGAD and FAO have specific mechanisms on cooperation and partnership dealing with such issues and providing aid, they call for collaborative measures by all actors and future humanitarian response plans in order to avoid further deterioration, the statement read. (ANI/Sputnik)

