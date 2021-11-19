MoS Lekhi look forward to greater collaboration between India, Latin America and Caribbean countries
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday said that she looks forward to greater collaboration in diverse fields of mutual interest between India and Latin America and the Caribbean countries (LAC).
"Pleasure to continue my interactions with Ambassadors of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region. Look forward to greater collaboration in diverse fields of mutual interest between India and LAC countries," tweeted Lekhi.
Earlier on Thursday, MoS had hosted the Ambassadors of LAC countries and discussed strengthening ties between the nations. (ANI)
