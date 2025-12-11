Employment Highlights in Latin America: Recovery Amid Persistent Challenges

Recent data reveals a moderate recovery in employment across Latin America and the Caribbean in early 2025, with the unemployment rate touching its lowest in 15 years at approximately 6%.

Despite these promising figures, a report from the International Labour Organization (ILO) highlights entrenched issues of informality and inequality in the labor market. Almost half of the workforce operates under informal conditions, with an informality rate of 46.7%.

Furthermore, significant gender and age disparities persist. Male labor force participation leads females by 22 percentage points, while youth unemployment rates are nearly three times higher than those of adults. "The region cannot be satisfied with figures that appear positive on average," stated Ana Virginia Moreira Gomes, ILO's regional director.

(With inputs from agencies.)