Left Menu

Employment Highlights in Latin America: Recovery Amid Persistent Challenges

Employment in Latin America shows improvement with a 6% unemployment rate in 2025, the lowest in 15 years. However, challenges like high informality, gender disparities, and significant youth unemployment persist, says the International Labour Organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:21 IST
Employment Highlights in Latin America: Recovery Amid Persistent Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent data reveals a moderate recovery in employment across Latin America and the Caribbean in early 2025, with the unemployment rate touching its lowest in 15 years at approximately 6%.

Despite these promising figures, a report from the International Labour Organization (ILO) highlights entrenched issues of informality and inequality in the labor market. Almost half of the workforce operates under informal conditions, with an informality rate of 46.7%.

Furthermore, significant gender and age disparities persist. Male labor force participation leads females by 22 percentage points, while youth unemployment rates are nearly three times higher than those of adults. "The region cannot be satisfied with figures that appear positive on average," stated Ana Virginia Moreira Gomes, ILO's regional director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025