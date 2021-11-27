Left Menu

COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 15,000 in Brunei

Brunei reported 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 14,992.

ANI | Bandar Seri Begawan | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Brunei reported 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 14,992. According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the newly recorded cases were local infections.

While the source of 15 local infections was still under investigation, four new clusters have been detected and two clusters were closed following no new cases in the clusters for 28 days, bringing the total number of active clusters to 135. There are a total of 14,367 recoveries and 526 active cases still being treated and monitored in Brunei. ninety-nine patients have passed away so far in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

