Three children die after eating sea turtle meat in Three children die after eating sea turtle meat in Tanzania's Zanzibar

Three children from the same family have died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Zanzibar | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

Zanzibar [Tanzania], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Three children from the same family have died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar, police said on Saturday. Juma Sadi, Pemba North regional police commander, said 22 other people have also been admitted to hospital after they ate the sea turtle meat on Friday.

"Two of the people admitted to hospital are children and they are in critical condition," said Sadi, adding that the sea turtle meat is suspected to have poison. The police official said samples of the sea turtle meat have been sent to relevant authorities for tests.

There have been incidents of people dying after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island. (ANI/Xinhua)

