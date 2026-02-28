Houthi Resurgence: Missile and Drone Threat Returns

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have announced plans to resume their missile and drone attacks targeting shipping routes and Israel. This strategic decision aims to support Iran, as relayed by two senior Houthi officials who requested anonymity due to the lack of an official statement from their leadership.

According to these sources, the rebels discontinued their previous assaults on the Red Sea shipping lanes under a pact with the Trump administration, which also included a cessation of US strikes against the Houthis. Additionally, their attacks on Israel were suspended following an October ceasefire that reduced hostilities in Gaza.

One official hinted that these resumed attacks might begin imminently, perhaps even tonight, signaling renewed tensions in the region. This development suggests a potential escalation in conflict zones, emphasizing the volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)