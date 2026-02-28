Left Menu

Pedro Acosta Triumphs in Thrilling Thailand Grand Prix Sprint

Pedro Acosta claimed victory in the Thailand Grand Prix sprint, overcoming a fierce challenge from Marc Marquez after Marco Bezzecchi crashed early. The race saw numerous position exchanges, culminating in a decisive moment where Marquez conceded the lead. Raul Fernandez secured third place, while Ai Ogura and Jorge Martin followed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

KTM's Pedro Acosta emerged victorious in the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, delivering an electrifying performance against Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez. The initial phase of the race was marked by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi crashing out, setting the stage for a riveting duel.

The two Spanish riders engaged in a fierce contest, exchanging the lead multiple times. The climax came on the penultimate lap when Marquez nudged Acosta off track, prompting stewards to direct Marquez to relinquish the lead, allowing Acosta to clinch his maiden sprint victory.

Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez took third place, while teammate Ai Ogura finished fourth, ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin, rounding out an intense competition in the 13-lap sprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

