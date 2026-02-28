Pedro Acosta Triumphs in Thrilling Thailand Grand Prix Sprint

KTM's Pedro Acosta emerged victorious in the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, delivering an electrifying performance against Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez. The initial phase of the race was marked by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi crashing out, setting the stage for a riveting duel.

The two Spanish riders engaged in a fierce contest, exchanging the lead multiple times. The climax came on the penultimate lap when Marquez nudged Acosta off track, prompting stewards to direct Marquez to relinquish the lead, allowing Acosta to clinch his maiden sprint victory.

Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez took third place, while teammate Ai Ogura finished fourth, ahead of Aprilia's Jorge Martin, rounding out an intense competition in the 13-lap sprint.

