Hyundai Mobis 'e-corner module' wins Seoul Mobility Award

Seoul [South Korea], December 3 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Mobis' 'e-corner module' has won the grand prize at the '2021 Seoul Mobility Award.' The Seoul Mobility Show Organizing Committee announced the winner of 'Seoul Mobility Award' on the 1st. This award was organized to promote technology innovation in the mobility industry by discovering and awarding innovative mobility companies.

Hyundai Mobis' e-corner module, the winner of the award, is a product developed as a single wheel module by combining the driving, braking, steering, and suspension functions required for the vehicle to move. This module allows automobile manufacturers to design cars in more various concepts and sizes. The e-corner module received high scores with its excellent scalability that can be applied to various mobility platforms and superior technology as a core component of future mobility compared to its competitors.

Hyundai Mobis' Senior Researcher Lee Tae-heon said, "I appreciate your interest in Hyundai Mobis' e-corner module technology. Although it is still in early stage of development, we will start mass-production as soon as possible, and make it easier for many people to use." At the award, Blue Shark's high-performance electric bike 'R1 Lite' (Eco-friendly Mobility category), JMJ Korea's EV semiconductor package using SiC (New Mobility category), SK Telecom's automobile AI platform 'NUGU Auto' (Smart Mobility category), and Car n People's car care service 'Car n People' (Mobility as a Service category) were also awarded.

The 'R1 Lite' has 40% gradeability and maximum speed of 80 km/h by using a 4400W high-speed electric motor. In particular, its safety specifications such as battery-separated charging function, ultrasonic sensors, and front and rear cameras received good scores from the judges. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)