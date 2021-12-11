Left Menu

India dispatches consignment of medical supplies to Afghanistan

India has dispatched a consignment of medical supplies to Kabul on the return flight that brought evacuated Indians and Afghans from Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. These medicines will be handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.

"In view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Government of India has dispatched a consignment of medical supplies on the return flight today," the MEA in a statement, said. The special flight on Friday brought 10 Indians and 94 Afghans including members of the Hindu-Sikh minority community from Afghanistan to the national capital under operation Devi Shakti as a part of an evacuation mission undertaken by India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Under "Operation Devi Shakti", a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan, the MEA said. This comprises hundreds of Indians and Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community. 565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

