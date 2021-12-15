Left Menu

UNHCR faces funding shortfall to meet needs of refugees, IDPs in Ethiopia

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said it only received 72 percent of the 164.5 million U.S. dollars it wants to meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Ethiopia.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:47 IST
UNHCR faces funding shortfall to meet needs of refugees, IDPs in Ethiopia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said it only received 72 percent of the 164.5 million U.S. dollars it wants to meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Ethiopia. In its latest situation update report published on Wednesday, UNHCR said it has only received 72 percent of the 164.5 million U.S. dollars it wants to meet the needs of 96,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia, 650,000 IDPs in

Ethiopia as well as 120,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan. The funds are needed to meet the shelter, education, health as well as water and sanitation needs of refugees and IDPs in Ethiopia as well as Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, the UNHCR disclosed.

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, sheltering 806,374 registered refugees and asylum-seekers, mostly from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan, as of October 31, 2021, UNHCR figures show. The country also has a large number of IDPs, including 2.2 million who were forced to flee the conflict that broke out in November 2020, in the northern Tigray regional state. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021