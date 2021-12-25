Left Menu

Vietnam-Japan regular flights to be resumed January 1

The Civil Aviation Authority said regular flights between Vietnam and Japan will be resumed on January 1, 2022, with a frequency of 8 flights per week.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:01 IST
Vietnam-Japan regular flights to be resumed January 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 25 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Civil Aviation Authority said regular flights between Vietnam and Japan will be resumed on January 1, 2022, with a frequency of 8 flights per week. According to the plan, Vietnam Airlines will operate 3 two-way flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo and Vietjet Air will operate 1 round-trip flight.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways are allowed to operate 4 two-way flights from Tokyo to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The Civil Aviation Authority requests airlines to take responsibility for checking pandemic preventive measures for passengers before boarding, including negative test results for SARS-CoV2, vaccination certificate, health e-passport, or certificate of COVID-19 recovery. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021