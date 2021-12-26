Taliban creates new 170-member police unit to protect educational institutes

The Taliban on Saturday announced a new 170-member police unit for the security and protection of educational institutes. A statement released by the Ministry of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan read that the personnel of the unit are part of the ministry's Special Forces that were trained in 313 central corps for 30 days, reported Khaama Press.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Lutfullah Khairkhaw said that the creation of a special unit to protect educational institutions was a must needed. In the meantime, officials in the defence ministry addressing the new graduates said, protection of educational institutions is as important as their stronghold.

As per the Taliban, the new unit was created after people filed numerous complaints about the behaviour of Taliban affiliates now protecting these institutes, reported Khaama Press. It comes as public universities and high schools for girls are yet to be reopened.

The Taliban, after the siege, proposed a ban on coeducation. Group's officials had also ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

