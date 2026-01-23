Nitin Nabin: Youngest BJP Leader's Strategic Visit to Goa

Nitin Nabin, the recently appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, will embark on a two-day visit to Goa, starting January 30, where he will engage with party leaders and workers to strengthen organizational bonds.

Nabin, aged 45, has become the youngest leader to ascend to the top BJP post, following his predecessor J P Nadda. His leadership experience includes a distinguished record as a five-time MLA from Bihar.

Confirming the visit plans, Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik mentioned that Nabin would convene with core committee members, local MLAs, and address party workers during his trip, as part of direct outreach efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)