Nitin Nabin: Youngest BJP Leader's Strategic Visit to Goa
Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed BJP national president, is set for a two-day visit to Goa starting January 30. The visit marks his efforts to connect with party leaders and workers. Nabin, a five-time MLA from Bihar, recently succeeded J P Nadda as the youngest leader at 45.
Nitin Nabin, the recently appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, will embark on a two-day visit to Goa, starting January 30, where he will engage with party leaders and workers to strengthen organizational bonds.
Nabin, aged 45, has become the youngest leader to ascend to the top BJP post, following his predecessor J P Nadda. His leadership experience includes a distinguished record as a five-time MLA from Bihar.
Confirming the visit plans, Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik mentioned that Nabin would convene with core committee members, local MLAs, and address party workers during his trip, as part of direct outreach efforts.
