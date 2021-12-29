Pak opposition slams Imran Khan government over plan to table mini-budget in National Assembly

Pakistan Opposition has slammed government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan over plan to table mini-budget in National Assembly. The opposition on Wednesday took Imran Khan's government to task over its plan to table the supplementary finance bill [mini-budget] in the National Assembly, according to Dawn.

Earlier, Pakistan's federal cabinet had deferred the approval of the supplementary finance bill which was scheduled to be tabled in today's session. Pakistan People Party (PPP)'s Member of National Assembly Raja Pervez said that inflation, unemployment and the shortage of gas and other commodities have already wreaked havoc on the people of the country.

"Now, if a mini-budget or money bill is in the offing, which would increase their difficulties, then everyone sitting in the House should resist the move," he added. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader (PML-N ) Khawaja Asif claimed that the state bank had become a "local branch" of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"State Bank of Pakistan governor was disguised as a "viceroy", adding that Pakistan had become a "financial colony" of international institutions," he said. "Create national consensus on how we can get out of these issues. Things can't go on like this," he added.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri gave the floor to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The opposition members pointed out the quorum and staged a walkout. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)