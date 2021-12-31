Left Menu

Israel detects first case of 'florona' disease: Report

Israel recorded the first case of "florona" disease, a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, said Arab News said on Thursday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, Israel's national health providers began administering fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Friday to individuals with compromised immune systems. The Health Ministry's Director-General Nachman Ash today okayed the boosters for immuno-suppressed people due to the Omicron infection wave, so long as at least four months have passed since their third shot, Time of Israel reported.

On Friday morning Ash also approved vaccines for elderly patients at geriatric facilities. The ministry said this was done "due to concerns of outbreaks at such facilities, and the risk to the health and lives of residents," the publication said. Isreal is reported a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

As per the new data from the Health Ministry nearly 5,000 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

