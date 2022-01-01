Left Menu

Greece registers record 40,560 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs

Greece has confirmed 40,560 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the National Public Health Organization (NPHO) said.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 01-01-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 09:10 IST
Greece registers record 40,560 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Athens [Greece], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Greece has confirmed 40,560 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the National Public Health Organization (NPHO) said. Within the same period of time, the country recorded 76 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece has surpassed 1.2 million while the death toll has reached 20,790 people. Like many other countries, Greece is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis: Study

Unique stem cell trajectory in lungs damaged by COVID-19, pulmonary fibrosis...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022