Hindu trader killed by unknown persons in Pakistan's Balochistan province

A Hindu trader, Ramesh Lal Nand Lal was murdered by unknown persons in Lasbila town in Baluchistan province.

ANI | Baluchistan | Updated: 02-01-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Hindu trader, Ramesh Lal Nand Lal was murdered by unknown persons in Lasbila town in Balochistan province. Ramesh Lal Nand Lal had gone to Hub to recover his loan from someone, according to Pakistan vernacular media.

The attack on Ramesh Lal Nand Lal is yet another example of the attack on minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan. In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on places of worship of religious minorities in Pakistan. The country has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interests of its minorities. (ANI)

