Left Menu

Unidentified person crosses militarized border from South Korea to North Korea

An unidentified person crossed the heavily militarized border from South Korea into North Korea on Sunday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 03-01-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 09:51 IST
Unidentified person crosses militarized border from South Korea to North Korea
Demilitarized Zone. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

An unidentified person crossed the heavily militarized border from South Korea into North Korea on Sunday. As per the South Korean military, the person was spotted at the eastern front of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at around 9:20 pm local time on Saturday, reported CNN.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the person was detected by the military with the use of a thermal observation device. The JCS said troops were dispatched but they were unable to find the person, who crossed the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea at around 10:40 pm.

A military official said security cameras had earlier captured the person climbing a barbed wire fence at around 6:40 pm Saturday, but the guard on CCTV duty had missed it, reported CNN. The official said they were currently working to identify the person and that it is unknown whether the person was still alive.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media has not reported on any crossings over the DMZ overnight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022