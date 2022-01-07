Kazakh President expresses condolences to families of those killed, injured in protests

Left Menu

Hundreds of citizens and military personnel were injured and killed in Kazakh city of Almaty during the recent riots, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday expressing his condolences to the families of those killed during the protests.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:31 IST
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 7 (ANI/Sputnik):

"Not only administrative buildings, but also the personal property of civilians, not to mention the health and lives of hundreds of civilians and servicemen, suffered from the actions of the bandits. I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Tokayev said in his address.

Tokayev also noted that hundreds of Kazakh servicemen and citizens were either killed or injured as the result of recent protests in the city of Almaty. (ANI/Sputnik)

