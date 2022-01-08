Indian mangoes & pomegranates get market access in the USA

India will start exports of mango to the USA from January-February 2022 and of pomegranate arils from April 2022. The United States will also begin exporting Alfalfa hay for animal feed and cherries from April 2022, the Government said in a press release on Saturday. Based on the ministerial discussions, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) also conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork and requested the US side to share a signed copy of the final sanitary certificate for finalising the same.

Department of Agriculture and farmer's welfare (DAC&FW) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues. It includes inspection/oversight transfer for Indian mangoes & pomegranate and market access for pomegranate arils from India and market access for US cherries and US Alfalfa hay.

The agreement to facilitate the market access for mangoes and pomegranates from India and cherries, and alfalfa hay for animal feed from the US was made at India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held on 23 November 2021. (ANI)

