Indonesia reports 529 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 529 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's tally of infections to 4,266,195, according to the country's health ministry.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 529 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's tally of infections to 4,266,195, according to the country's health ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by two to 144,129, while 211 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,115,958.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 170.22 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 116.82 million have taken the second doses. Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has administered over 288.37 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

