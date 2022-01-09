Pak opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif lashes out at Imran Khan govt over handling of Murree incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the handling of the Murree incident that claimed the lives of more than 20 people after their vehicles ended up being stranded in heavy snowfall. In a statement, Sharif said that the horrific Murree tragedy has proved that there is no functional government in the country, Geo News reported.

"Only incompetency, impassivity, cruelty, and oppression are prevalent in this country," he said. He urged the government to reveal the facts and figures about the deaths and inform the masses of the current situation of Murree so that a strategy could be devised accordingly.

At least 23 people have died thus far as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall and ensuing road blockage, Geo News reported citing official statistics. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz censured the government for its "negligence".

"The job of governments is not only to count tourists but also to make prior arrangements and security measures for them," Nawaz tweeted. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also criticised the government, saying a few moments of happiness in pleasant weather were ruined by the "poor arrangements" of the government, The Express Tribune reported.

It further reported that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed his sorrow over the Murree tragedy, saying that the whole nation was saddened over the incident. At least 23 people have died in Pakistan's Murree after their vehicles were stranded following heavy snowfall overnight on Saturday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar declared Murree calamity hit and imposed a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services. (ANI)

