Myanmar reports 137 new COVID-19 infections

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 137 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.55 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 532,062, it said, adding that the death toll has reached 19,291 after one new death was reported.

A total of 510,128 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6.13 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 16.5 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 4.42 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the ministry's data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

