Left Menu

Myanmar reports 137 new COVID-19 infections

Myanmar reported 137 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.55 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:56 IST
Myanmar reports 137 new COVID-19 infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 137 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 1.55 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday. The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 532,062, it said, adding that the death toll has reached 19,291 after one new death was reported.

A total of 510,128 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6.13 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 16.5 million people have been fully vaccinated and over 4.42 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the ministry's data showed.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022