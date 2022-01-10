Left Menu

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests negative for COVID-19

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested negative for COVID-19, and will be resuming office on Monday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 08:04 IST
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested negative for COVID-19, and will be resuming office on Monday (local time). Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has tested negative for COVID-19 after having contracted the virus earlier this month, said Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby, reported Sputnik.

"Pleased to note that @SecDef tested negative today for COVID and will be returning to the office tomorrow. He's grateful for the vaccines, which rendered less severe the effects of the virus," Kirby said on Twitter. Austin announced on Twitter on January 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing mild symptoms, reported Sputnik.

The Pentagon chief said that he was going to attend key meetings virtually and was going to quarantine himself at home for five days. He specified that the last time he had met with US President Joe Biden was on December 21st. Austin had been vaccinated and got his booster shot in October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

