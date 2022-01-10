Left Menu

Vietnamese agricultural exports to China halts, congestion at Chinese ports

Due to COVID-19 concerns, several Vietnamese exporters have been urged by their Chinese partners to not dispatch goods by sea until a fresh decision is made.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 10-01-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 10:01 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Due to COVID-19 concerns, several Vietnamese exporters have been urged by their Chinese partners to not dispatch goods by sea until a fresh decision is made. This has led to congestion at the Chinese ports and custom clearance has become difficult for Vietnamese exporters causing them confusion.

A company's director, Huynh Ngoc Co, who has a deal with a Chinese partner said that before delivering their items, they received notification from the Chinese partner that the import was halted owing to a number of unavoidable factors, reported VnExpress. The Chinese government would tighten import restrictions beginning in 2022 and because of the delayed speed of clearance under China's Covid-19 prevention rules, the country's ports were clogged, he added.

Nhat Thanh, a sweet potato producer for the same company, has a deal with China to ship 50 containers of Thai jackfruit and sweet potatoes per month. The corporation and its Chinese partner agreed to ship ten containers ahead of schedule. However, the import was halted at the last moment.

"We are very confused with this sudden decision. Fortunately, the goods had not been cut and packed, so they were temporarily diverted. They will return to this market if there is a new announcement from the partner," Co said. According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, maritime exports to China have been extremely sluggish in recent weeks. Many orders are still at sea, waiting to be delivered to the port.

According to the group, if the port is clogged, there is a possibility of cumulative loss. "The Chinese side has reported that they can only check about five vegetables and fruits containers from Vietnam every day due to strict Covid-19 inspection regulations. Many partners have informed Vietnamese businesses to limit exports by sea," said Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

When China's ports employees take an early Lunar New Year holiday next week, customs clearance will be much more challenging, reported VnExpress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

