Facing genuine threat to its statehood, Kazakhstan resorted to 'Maidan methods': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a video conference of the heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said that 'Maidan methods' have been resorted to in Kazakhstan, with the country facing a genuine threat to its statehood.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file Image). Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a video conference of the heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said that 'Maidan methods' have been resorted to in Kazakhstan, with the country facing a genuine threat to its statehood. He warned that the events in Kazakhstan are not the first and won't be the last attempt to meddle in the region from abroad.

With that in mind, Putin underscored the need for the CSTO to develop measures jointly to counter terrorism and protect the security, reported Sputnik. Notably, Kazakhs opposed the government on lifting of price caps for LPG which doubled the cost of the fuel. The massive jump in the price infuriated Kazakhs as the country is an exporter of oil and natural gas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

