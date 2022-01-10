Left Menu

IOM deploys teams to support Rohingya refugees affected by camp fire in Bangladesh

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has deployed several teams within Rohingya camp-16 in Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh to provide assistance to refugees affected by a second devastating fire in one week, as per media reports.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:02 IST
IOM deploys teams to support Rohingya refugees affected by camp fire in Bangladesh
Representative Image (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has deployed several teams within Rohingya camp-16 in Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh to provide assistance to refugees affected by a second devastating fire in one week, as per media reports. On Sunday, around 1,200 Rohingya refugees' homes were destroyed in a massive fire in the Kata area of Camp-16 refugee camp.

"IOM currently has a mobile medical team on the ground to provide assistance as needed. Additionally, IOM, through its communications with communities team, is being deployed within the camp to ensure people have access to good information," Sputnik reported citing statement issued by the organization. IOM has also mobilized non-food item kits to help those in need. In addition, the organization intends to conduct technical assessments in Cox's Bazar together with other humanitarian entities to assess and meet the needs of the refugees.

"We are coordinating with other humanitarian actors to ensure that those affected are provided with food, health, protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene needs. Shelter repair/rebuilding and access to cooking facilities - in the form of LPG [iquefied petroleum gas] are top priorities as the affected families seek to recover from the damages caused by the fire," Nusrath Ghazzali, officer-in-charge for IOM Bangladesh, said in the statement, the news agency reported. This is not the first time that a fire has broken out in the Rohingya camps. Incidents of fire have become common in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

Officials concerned have often attributed the origin of fires to gas cylinders. However, insiders in Rohingya camps have claimed that the fire is a result of arson. Notably, In March last year, 10,000 homes were gutted in a massive fire in four camps in Balukhali of Ukhiya, reported The Daily Star. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022