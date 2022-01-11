Left Menu

Has China managed to hide the real source of COVID-19: Tsering Passang questions International Community

Founder of Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM), Tsering Passang questioned the international community if it has failed to get to the bottom of the real source of COVID-19 or has China successfully managed to cover it up.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-01-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 09:19 IST
Has China managed to hide the real source of COVID-19: Tsering Passang questions International Community
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Facebook/Global Alliance for Tibet & Persecuted Minorities - GATPM)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Founder of Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM), Tsering Passang questioned the international community if it has failed to get to the bottom of the real source of COVID-19 or has China successfully managed to cover it up. GATPM is a Non-Profit Organization for human rights, freedom, equality and democracy. It campaigns for the Tibetans and persecuted minorities for their fundamental rights.

Taking to Twitter, Tsering Passang said that the brutal regime of China, the Chinese Communist Party has successfully managed to hide the real source of COVID-19. He further added that it is been two years and 5.5 million deaths so far and still Beijing stonewalls on virus origins.

Prior to this, Tsering Passang was a Director of the Tibet Foundation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022