Left Menu

US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Russian company, 6 North Koreans: Treasury Dept

The United States has imposed North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian company and a national as well as on six North Korea nationals, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:49 IST
US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Russian company, 6 North Koreans: Treasury Dept
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has imposed North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian company and a national as well as on six North Korea nationals, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Wednesday. OFAC added the Russian company Parsek LLC, Russian national Roman Alar and six North Koreans to the Specially Designated Nationals sanctions list under the North Korea Sanctions Regulations for allegedly aiding the North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

"Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK's [North Korea's] weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. North Korea's latest missile launches are further evidence that Pyongyang continues to advance prohibited programs despite clear calls by the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization, Nelson added.

The designations come following news that North Korea conducted a hypersonic missile test over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday that prompted the US aviation authorities to temporarily ground flights on the United States west coast. The missile test was the second of its kind within a week. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch and said Japan will take all possible measures to prepare for contingencies. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022