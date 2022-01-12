Left Menu

Taliban passes Afghanistan's first annual budget without foreign aid

Taliban has passed the first annual budget for "next fiscal year 1401" without foreign aids amidst concerns over the brewing humanitarian crisis in the strife-torn country after the US withdrawal.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:58 IST
Taliban passes Afghanistan's first annual budget without foreign aid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban has passed the first annual budget for "next fiscal year 1401" without foreign aids amidst concerns over the brewing humanitarian crisis in the strife-torn country after the US withdrawal. Khaama Press reported that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a meeting on Tuesday assessed the budget of the last quarter of the current year and discussed changes in the period of a fiscal year.

Previously, a fiscal year would include one quarter-last quarter-of one year and three-quarters of next. In the meeting, it was decided that the fiscal year would start to form the month of Hamal-first month of a solar year- and will end on the month of Hoot-last month of a solar year.

Citing a statement, Khaama Press said that this is the first time that Afghanistan's budget is prepared from domestic income and without foreign aid. In the past twenty years, Afghanistan's 80 per cent budget was funded by International Community.

International donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad. Since the Taliban's takeover on August 15 this year, government employees have only been paid their one-month salaries and Taliban promised to pay before the end of the fiscal year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022