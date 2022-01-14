Left Menu

ATM services to resume in Afghanistan, first time after Taliban's return to power

ATM services are going to become operational in Afghanistan from Saturday first time since the Taliban's return to power, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-01-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 11:38 IST
ATM services to resume in Afghanistan, first time after Taliban's return to power
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

ATM services are going to become operational in Afghanistan from Saturday first time since the Taliban's return to power, reported local media. Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Central Bank of Afghanistan, in a statement on Thursday, said that ATM services by commercial banks in the country will be resumed, reported Khaama Press.

The decision was made after a series of talks with commercial banks and the union of banks, said DAB. ATM services were stalled after the Taliban gained power in August. "Da Afghanistan Bank is striving to return banking system and services to normal," said the statement, adding, "Reactivating ATMs will bring further facilities to the people."

ATMs of commercial banks will be available in specific areas to facilitate people. However, the bank has not mentioned the limit of withdrawal amount as restriction of withdrawing a specific amount is still in place, according to Khaama Press.

A person can only withdraw USD 200 per week or 20,000 Afghani, as per the new policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022