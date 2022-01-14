Left Menu

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a talk with the Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Friday, where they discussed the Covid situation, travel facilitation, bilateral projects, Quad, Myanmar and North Korea.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:07 IST
Jaishankar discusses Covid, travel facilitation, bilateral projects with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa
EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a talk with the Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Friday, where they discussed the Covid situation, travel facilitation, bilateral projects, Quad, Myanmar and North Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to have a New Year conversation with Japanese FM @hayashi09615064. Discussed Covid situation, travel facilitation, bilateral projects, Quad, Myanmar and North Korea. Look forward to celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in a befitting manner." tweeted Jaishankar.

Notably, India had signed a peace treaty with Japan in 1952 and 2022 will mark the completion of 70 years of diplomatic ties between both the countries. The modern nation-States have carried on the positive legacy of the old association which has been strengthened by shared values of belief in democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law.

Over the years, the two countries have built upon these values and created a partnership based on both principle and pragmatism, said MEA in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

