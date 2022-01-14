Left Menu

Omicron variant detected in over 50 pc of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow

The Omicron variant is detected in over 50per cent of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:38 IST
Omicron variant detected in over 50 pc of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The Omicron variant is detected in over 50per cent of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The situation is becoming more complicated every day due to the fact that Omicron begins to dominate the proportion of cases. Recent studies said that it was 41% but today we can say with confidence that more than half of the sick are infected with omicron," the Mayor told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

