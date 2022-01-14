Left Menu

Myanmar: Deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces additional corruption charges

Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday filed new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with purchase of a helicopter.

14-01-2022
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday filed new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with purchase of a helicopter. The Southeast Asian country's democracy icon has already been put on trial for over 10 criminal charges and convicted of some of them, with a combined prison time of six years. If convicted of all charges, she could face over 100 years in prison, Kyodo News reported citing source.

The latest charges concerns the purchase of a helicopter among other things. On Friday, Win Myint, president of the elected government, in which Suu Kyi had served as state counsellor until the coup, was also charged with corruption in connection with the helicopter case, reported Kyodo News. The military ousted Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in a coup last year in February, putting the Nobel Peace laureate under house arrest.

In December, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaking coronavirus regulations. Then the sentence was halved to two years at the order of the military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. On Monday, the 76-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison over an illegal import of walkie-talkies and other charges. She denies any wrongdoing, and her supporters believe the charges against her are politically motivated, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

