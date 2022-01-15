Left Menu

Pakistani soldier killed in terrorist attack at check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A 26-year-old Pakistan Army soldier, Sarfaraz Ali, was killed as terrorists attacked a military check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Bannu district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday, reported ARY News.

15-01-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old Pakistan Army soldier, Sarfaraz Ali, was killed as terrorists attacked a military check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Bannu district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Friday, reported ARY News. The check-post in Bannu's Jani Khel town on January 13-14 night came under attack by terrorists that opened fire on the army troops.

The army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists, said the military media wing in a statement. Earlier, the security forces had conducted separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on the presence of terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) and village Kot Kili in South Waziristan district, reported ARY News.

In the incident two terrorists had been killed, three apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to security forces in the operations, said the military's media wing in a statement. "Weapons and huge cache of ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets were also recovered from the terrorists," said the ISPR. (ANI)

