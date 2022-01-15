Left Menu

Polish Foreign Minister Rau to visit Moscow in mid-February

15-01-2022
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Poland

Warsaw [Poland], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is concurrently the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in mid-February, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Saturday.

"In the middle of the next month - most likely on February 15 - the OSCE chairman will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Jasina said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

He noted that a visit to Moscow is a normal procedure for the OSCE chairman, since Russia is one of the most important members of the organization. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

