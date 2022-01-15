Left Menu

First six planes with Russia's peacekeepers from CSTO forces arrive from Kazakhstan

The first six planes with Russian peacekeepers from the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) arrived at the Severny airfield in the Russian city of Ivanovo from Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 14:26 IST
First six planes with Russia's peacekeepers from CSTO forces arrive from Kazakhstan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The first six planes with Russian peacekeepers from the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) arrived at the Severny airfield in the Russian city of Ivanovo from Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The first six planes with Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO arrived at the Severny airfield (Ivanovo city) from Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, after the landing of the last board, solemn events will be held on the airfield to meet Russian paratroopers who have professionally completed the tasks. At the end of the events, the personnel will begin to unload equipment for the departure to the point of permanent deployment. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022