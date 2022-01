Indian High Commission in Pakistan observes Pongal and Makarsankranti

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan observed Pongal and Makarsankranti on Saturday.

"As part of #AzaadikaAmritMahotsav, Makarsankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Bihu and Paush Parva celebrated today at @IndiainPakistan with traditional fervour and lots of fun @meaindia @MinOfCultureGoI," tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan. (ANI)

