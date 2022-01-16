Left Menu

'Too much tension on border', says Peskov commenting on Ukraine situation

Russia cannot stress the importance of talks on security guarantees enough, since the situation on the border with Ukraine raises concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 09:48 IST
'Too much tension on border', says Peskov commenting on Ukraine situation
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia cannot stress the importance of talks on security guarantees enough, since the situation on the border with Ukraine raises concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "We are insisting on solving the situation, solving the problem, because we have too much tension on the border. We have too much tension in this part of Europe. And of course it drags more problems, automatically, and that's why it's extremely, extremely dangerous for our continent," Peskov told Zakaria, as seen in a preview of the interview released by The Hill on Saturday.

Asked about the possibility of Russia's alleged escalation around Ukraine, Peskov stressed that such claims are groundless and that the world is filled with fake news and fake accusations. "This is the reason we are insisting that we receive the direct response for our concerns, extremely specific response for our extremely specific proposals. This is the only way," Peskov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022