Taliban discuss land survey for cross-border railway with Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan

Taliban government has discussed a land survey for a railway project among Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan at a cabinet meeting, Xinhua News Agency reported citing Afghan media on Tuesday.

Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban government has discussed a land survey for a railway project among Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan at a cabinet meeting, Xinhua News Agency reported citing Afghan media on Tuesday. Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund chaired the cabinet meeting, the news agency said.

It added that the cabinet also directed the Economic Commission to evaluate the terms and conditions put forward by foreign companies that are willing to invest in the field of compressed natural gas. Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has visited Kabul amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

This would be the second high-level visit from Pakistan since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August last year, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. This visit comes as several contentious issues have emerged between Afghanistan and Pakistan clashed including the border fencing issue which led to clashes at the Durand Line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

