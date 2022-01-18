Left Menu

Taliban discuss land survey for cross-border railway with Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan

Taliban government has discussed a land survey for a railway project among Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan at a cabinet meeting, Xinhua News Agency reported citing Afghan media on Tuesday.

Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund chaired the cabinet meeting, the news agency said.

It added that the cabinet also directed the Economic Commission to evaluate the terms and conditions put forward by foreign companies that are willing to invest in the field of compressed natural gas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

