Jamaat-i-Islami announces country-wide protests against Imran Khan govt to withdraw mini-budget

Pakistan's Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) party on Tuesday announced launching a nation-wide protest movement to press the government for taking back the mini-budget which the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government recently bulldozed through the National Assembly, a media report said.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:22 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) party on Tuesday announced launching a nation-wide protest movement to press the government for taking back the mini-budget which the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government recently bulldozed through the National Assembly, a media report said. "The JI will hold 100 sit-ins in all the major cities before staging the final sit-in in Islamabad," Dawn quoted the JI chief Siraj ul Haq announcing at a press conference here at Mansoora on Tuesday.

Siraj ul Haq said that the schedule of the movement will be announced soon and also called for the removal of the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. The government should reduce the prices of basic food by 50 per cent, said the JI leader amid the rising inflation in the country.

Haq also warned that if the Imran Khan government does not reduce prices, the PTI government should get ready to face the people's wrath in Islamabad. The upcoming sit-in by JI will be the last nail in the PTI's coffin, said Haq, stressing that the other parties in Pakistan as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are also equally responsible for the "destruction" of the country's economy and institution.

The JI leader slated the government for a 100 per cent to 300 percent hike in the food prices, the rupee depreciation and apprehended that the country's nuclear programme could be rolled backed due to the prevailing economic crisis, according to Dawn. Stressing that the PTI had virtually handed over the country's control to the IMF, Haq said that the JI could not sit silent in the prevailing situation and would fight till the people got relief. (ANI)

