4.5 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Thursday as per the National Center for Seismology.

ANI | Fayzabad, | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 20-01-2022, 11:25:21 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.04, Depth: 180 Km ,Location: 78km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted the National Center for Seismology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

