Pakistani man gets 7-year sentence for assaulting 16 women in Crete

A 32-year-old Pakistani man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of violent attacks on women in Crete, according to local media reports.

20-01-2022
A 32-year-old Pakistani man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of violent attacks on women in Crete, according to local media reports. Despina Platanaki was attacked by the Pakistani man with a knife and he reportedly attempted to rape her, Greek City Times has reported.

"The perpetrator is a Pakistani, around 32, who is familiar to me as he had gone to the barber shop two or three times. He does not speak Greek well and communicates with... moans," the victim girl said a year ago, as per the media outlet. "That night, around 8:00, it was raining and I was getting ready to close the barber shop. Suddenly I saw him outside the store and I stopped him from entering the shop because I was closing. But he was shouting so he could go in. I denied him three times, but he came in forcefully," she added. (ANI)

