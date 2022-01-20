Left Menu

Lahore blast: Police find traces of high-intensity explosives

An unidentified man placed high-intensity explosives weighing between one and 1.5 kilograms in Lahore's Anarkali area which caused Thursday's blast leading to the death of three people and injuring 26, reported local media.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:10 IST
Lahore blast: Police find traces of high-intensity explosives
Explosion in Lahore killed three people and injured 26 on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An unidentified man placed high-intensity explosives weighing between one and 1.5 kilograms in Lahore's Anarkali area which caused Thursday's blast leading to the death of three people and injuring 26, reported local media. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwer said that "high-intensity explosives" were at the explosion site.

He also confirmed that an unidentified man placed high-intensity explosives weighing between one and 1.5 kilograms in the area. It is, however, yet to be investigated who he was, according to Samaa TV. The device was triggered remotely, said Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif.

Forensic teams are searching the site for ball bearings and other evidence and police officials are trying to obtain footage from Safe City cameras installed in the neighbourhood as well, according to Samaa TV. Yasmeen Rashid, Punjab Health Minister, said two people died, but Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif confirmed to reporters that at least three people have been killed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought a report from the provincial Punjab government. The Director-General of the police has been instructed by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to submit a complete investigation report on the explosion.

The explosion in Lahore's New Anarkali Bazaar jolted several shops. The area is located at the centre of Lahore and a huge number of shops are in the market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022